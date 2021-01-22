BellRing CEO's pay falls as company misses earnings target

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Darcy Horn Davenport's pay fell 15% in her first year as chief executive of BellRing Brands as the company missed its earnings and revenue targets.

BellRing, a Brentwood-based maker of protein shakes and other active nutrition products, disclosed its executives' pay in a proxy statement filed Wednesday.

Davenport earned $2.98 million in fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30, down from $3.5 million the previous year. She was named CEO just before BellRing completed an initial public stock offering in October 2019.

Davenport's salary rose 21% to $625,000, but her bonus of $497,656 was just 64% of the target amount. She also received stock worth $1.03 million and options valued at $760,032.