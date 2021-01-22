 Skip to main content
BellRing CEO's pay falls as company misses earnings target
Darcy Horn Davenport

Darcy Horn Davenport will be the CEO of the new public company consisting of Post Holdings' Active Nutrition segment. Post announced plans Nov. 15, 018, to pursue an IPO for the business unit.

 Handout

Darcy Horn Davenport's pay fell 15% in her first year as chief executive of BellRing Brands as the company missed its earnings and revenue targets.

BellRing, a Brentwood-based maker of protein shakes and other active nutrition products, disclosed its executives' pay in a proxy statement filed Wednesday.

Davenport earned $2.98 million in fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30, down from $3.5 million the previous year. She was named CEO just before BellRing completed an initial public stock offering in October 2019.

Davenport's salary rose 21% to $625,000, but her bonus of $497,656 was just 64% of the target amount. She also received stock worth $1.03 million and options valued at $760,032.

BellRing notes that it didn't adjust its bonus targets for COVID-19 pandemic's effect on earnings, even though that was a factor outside of executives' control. In its fourth-quarter earnings report, the company said its sales were hurt by "lower on-the-go consumption" during the pandemic.

BellRing was part of Brentwood-based Post Holdings before the 2019 IPO, and Post still owns 71% of BellRing.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

