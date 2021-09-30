 Skip to main content
Benson Hill shares fall on first day of trading
Benson Hill

The headquarters of Benson Hill, 1001 N. Warson Road, in St. Louis, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Benson Hill shares fell sharply on their first day of trading, but Chief Executive Matt Crisp said the chilly stock-market reception wouldn't affect the company's investment plans.

Shares in the agriculture technology company, which went public by merging with a blank-check firm, lost 28% Tuesday to close at $7.13. 

In a telephone interview, Crisp said the shares' rocky debut wouldn't affect the Creve Coeur company's operations. "I'm not concerned about that," he said. "I'm happy with the technology we have and the focus we've got and the go-to-market strategy we have."

Benson Hill raised $319 million in the going-public transaction, and Crisp said the money would fund "the next phase of our growth." That will involve investments both in expanding production of Benson Hill's high-protein soybeans and in continuing to improve its technology platform, he said.

Benson Hill officials will ring the New York Stock Exchange's opening bell Tuesday.

