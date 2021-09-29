Benson Hill shares to begin trading Thursday

Benson Hill, the first billion-dollar "unicorn" to emerge from St. Louis' agriculture-technology development pipeline, will start trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Benson Hill agreed in May to merge with Star Peak Corp. II, a public shell company. Star Peak shareholders approved the deal, which values Benson Hill at $1.35 billion, on Tuesday and the companies announced that the merger would close Wednesday.

Benson Hill combines artificial intelligence, data analysis and gene editing to improve crop breeding. Its shares will trade under the symbol BHIL.

Benson Hill, based in Creve Coeur, becomes the third St. Louis company to go public this year, following water-infrastructure supplier Core & Main and online learning company Nerdy.

