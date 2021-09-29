 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benson Hill shares to begin trading Thursday
0 comments

Benson Hill shares to begin trading Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Benson Hill

The entry to the lobby of Benson Hill, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, includes its logo on the wall, Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Benson Hill, the first billion-dollar "unicorn" to emerge from St. Louis' agriculture-technology development pipeline, will start trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Benson Hill agreed in May to merge with Star Peak Corp. II, a public shell company. Star Peak shareholders approved the deal, which values Benson Hill at $1.35 billion, on Tuesday and the companies announced that the merger would close Wednesday.

Benson Hill combines artificial intelligence, data analysis and gene editing to improve crop breeding. Its shares will trade under the symbol BHIL.

Benson Hill, based in Creve Coeur, becomes the third St. Louis company to go public this year, following water-infrastructure supplier Core & Main and online learning company Nerdy.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Downtown crime becomes an economic issue

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News