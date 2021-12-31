St. Louis' cuddliest retailer, Build-A-Bear Workshop, had a banner year in 2021. Two long-out-of-favor coal companies also rebounded as energy prices soared from their pandemic lows. 

The stock market wasn't so kind, however, to some of St. Louis' newest public companies. Goedeker's, which went public in 2020, saw its share prices fall 71% as investors reacted to the way it financed a huge acquisition. Nerdy and Benson Hill, both of which went public in 2021 by merging with blank-check companies, also received a chilly reception from the stock market.

In all, 24 St. Louis area companies saw their stock prices rise during 2021, and eight suffered declines.