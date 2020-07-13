Bi-State refinances bonds to save $36 million

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Just as many homeowners are taking advantage of rock-bottom interest rates to refinance their mortgages, Bi-State Development is locking in savings on $171 million worth of debt.
The agency, which runs the St. Louis area's Metro transit system, finished refinancing the seven-year-old bonds last week. It said the deal creates $24.7 million in present-value savings and will save the agency about $36.4 million in interest over the life of the bonds.
Demand for the refinancing was strong, Bi-State said, with orders that were more than triple the amount of bonds issued.
Bi-State probably could have obtained an even lower rate if its finances were in better shape. S&P Global Ratings lowered the agency's credit rating last month, saying Bi-State was "vulnerable to significant budgetary shortfalls" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
