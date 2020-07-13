Bi-State refinances bonds to save $36 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Just as many homeowners are taking advantage of rock-bottom interest rates to refinance their mortgages, Bi-State Development is locking in savings on $171 million worth of debt.

The agency, which runs the St. Louis area's Metro transit system, finished refinancing the seven-year-old bonds last week. It said the deal creates $24.7 million in present-value savings and will save the agency about $36.4 million in interest over the life of the bonds.

Demand for the refinancing was strong, Bi-State said, with orders that were more than triple the amount of bonds issued.

Bi-State probably could have obtained an even lower rate if its finances were in better shape. S&P Global Ratings lowered the agency's credit rating last month, saying Bi-State was "vulnerable to significant budgetary shortfalls" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

