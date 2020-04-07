Big bonus boosts Stifel CEO's pay 50% to $8.2 million

After a strong year for Stifel Financial, Chief Executive Ron Kruszewski's compensation rose 50% to $8.2 million.
The St. Louis investment firm boosted earnings per share 18% last year and its stock price rose 46%.
In a proxy statement filed April 3, Stifel discloses that Kruszewski received a $6.7 million bonus last year, up from $4.0 million in 2018. He also received a $200,000 salary, an amount that has not changed since he joined the firm in 1997, and $1 million worth of performance-linked stock.
Kruszewski's perquisites included a $25,000 "non-accountable expense allowance" and $18,719 worth of personal flights on company planes. The expense allowance has been eliminated for 2020.
Stifel awarded Kruszewski $1.75 million in performance-related shares early in 2020, based on 2019 performance. The way the compensation committee looks at the numbers, that brings Kruszewski's total pay for 2019 to $10 million. Under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, however, that stock award counts as 2020 pay.
Stifel shares have fallen along with the broader market, losing 32% of their value since Jan. 1.
Kruszewski earned 84 times as much as the median Stifel employee. The company calculated median pay of $97,326 for it 9,960 employees.
