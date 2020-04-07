Big bonus boosts Stifel CEO's pay 50% to $8.2 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a strong year for Stifel Financial, Chief Executive Ron Kruszewski's compensation rose 50% to $8.2 million.

The St. Louis investment firm boosted earnings per share 18% last year and its stock price rose 46%.

In a proxy statement filed April 3, Stifel discloses that Kruszewski received a $6.7 million bonus last year, up from $4.0 million in 2018. He also received a $200,000 salary, an amount that has not changed since he joined the firm in 1997, and $1 million worth of performance-linked stock.

Kruszewski's perquisites included a $25,000 "non-accountable expense allowance" and $18,719 worth of personal flights on company planes. The expense allowance has been eliminated for 2020.

Stifel awarded Kruszewski $1.75 million in performance-related shares early in 2020, based on 2019 performance. The way the compensation committee looks at the numbers, that brings Kruszewski's total pay for 2019 to $10 million. Under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, however, that stock award counts as 2020 pay.

Stifel shares have fallen along with the broader market, losing 32% of their value since Jan. 1.