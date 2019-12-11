Esco Technologies raised Chief Executive Victor Richey's pay 8% last year to $4.1 million.
His salary was unchanged at $824,500 but his $1.35 million bonus was 158% of the target amount. The Ladue-based industrial products company beat its targets for earnings per share and cash flow.
Richey's pay package, detailed in a proxy statement filed Wednesday, included a stock award valued at $1.68 million, a $136,386 increase in pension value and perquisites, including club fees and financial planning services, valued at $50,347. He also got $17,331 to pay taxes on the perquisites.
Richey earned 66 times as much as the median Esco worker. The company calculated median pay of $61,979 for its 3,177 employees.
If Richey leaves the company after a takeover, his golden parachute is valued at $10.7 million, consisting of $4.2 million in cash severance and $6.5 million in stock.
Esco saw its earnings per share grow 20% percent, before extraordinary items, for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Its stock price rose 17%.