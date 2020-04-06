Bigger bonus boosts Reinsurance Group CEO's pay to $8.1 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Reinsurance Group of America Chief Executive Anna Manning earned $8.1 million last year, a 21% increase.

The Chesterfield company's proxy statement shows that Manning's bonus and stock award both grew last year. A 3% raise boosted her salary to $1.03 million.

Manning's $2.1 million bonus was 139% of the target amount. She received $3.4 million worth of performance-contingent stock and $989,847 worth of stock-appreciation rights.

The stock award, which depends on three years' worth of financial results, could be even more lucrative. RGA beat its targets for a similar award that covered 2016 to 2018, and its stock price rose, so Manning's award that was originally valued at $1.5 million ended up being worth $3.2 million.

Also included in Manning's pay were a $404,102 increase in pension value and perquisites including $1,357 for tax preparation and $1,831 for professional dues.

Manning earned 72 times as much as the median Reinsurance Group employee. The company calculated median pay of $113,479 for its 3,426 employees.