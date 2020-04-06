Bigger bonus boosts Reinsurance Group CEO's pay to $8.1 million

Reinsurance Group of America Chief Executive Anna Manning earned $8.1 million last year, a 21% increase.
The Chesterfield company's proxy statement shows that Manning's bonus and stock award both grew last year. A 3% raise boosted her salary to $1.03 million.
Manning's $2.1 million bonus was 139% of the target amount. She received $3.4 million worth of performance-contingent stock and $989,847 worth of stock-appreciation rights.
The stock award, which depends on three years' worth of financial results, could be even more lucrative. RGA beat its targets for a similar award that covered 2016 to 2018, and its stock price rose, so Manning's award that was originally valued at $1.5 million ended up being worth $3.2 million.
Also included in Manning's pay were a $404,102 increase in pension value and perquisites including $1,357 for tax preparation and $1,831 for professional dues.
Manning earned 72 times as much as the median Reinsurance Group employee. The company calculated median pay of $113,479 for its 3,426 employees.
RGA's earnings per share rose 24% last year and its share price increased 16%.
