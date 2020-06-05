Biggest shopping mall owner in St. Louis says it may be unable to stay in business

St. Louis' biggest shopping mall owner said Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic may put it out of business.

CBL & Associates Properties, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said in a securities filing that the pandemic and shaky credit markets have created "substantial doubt that it will continue to operate as a going concern."

CBL owns 63 enclosed malls, including South County Center, West County Center, St. Clair Square and Mid Rivers Mall in the St. Louis area.

The real-estate firm skipped an $11.8 million debt payment on June 1 and expects that reduced cash flows will leave it out of compliance with loan covenants.

The company's malls were closed for weeks because of state and local stay-at-home orders. West County Center and South County Center reopened May 18 and St. Clair Square reopened June 1, but some of their stores remained closed.

CBL said it collected only 27% of billed rent in April and expects to collect between 25% and 30% for May.