Two St. Louis organizations, BioGenerator and ITEN, have won $50,000 federal grants for their efforts to support entrepreneurs.
The grants were announced Wednesday as part of the Small Business Administration's growth accelerator fund competition. The competition's 60 winners are supposed to use the money to aid in company formation and educate entrepreneurs about government grant opportunities.
BioGenerator backs life-sciences startups, while ITEN supports information technology entrepreneurs.
In Illinois, winners included the Southern Illinois Research Park in Carbondale and the University of Illinois' EnterpriseWorks in Champaign.