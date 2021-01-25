 Skip to main content
BioGenerator says it backed 22 St. Louis startups in 2020
BioGenerator, the investment arm of BioSTL, said Monday that it invested $3.5 million last year in 22 health-care and agriculture startups.

Nine of the companies were first-time investments and eight are led by BioGenerator-funded entrepreneurs-in-residence. All are in the St. Louis area.

Charlie Bolten, senior vice president, said 2020 was the 18-year-old institution's biggest year for investments. Some of last year's funds came from the September sale of Canopy Life Sciences, in which BioGenerator was an early investor.

Last year's largest investments were in CuriMeta, a clinical data platform; Aegis Digital Health, which is building digital health products for marketing and other applications; Lymbus Oncology, a cancer-drug startup; and Echelon Med Tech, which is developing medical devices for the military as part of BioSTL's new Center for Defense Medicine.

At least six of the investments are in companies that were brought to St. Louis from elsewhere. Lymbus' technology, for example, originated in Hong Kong.

