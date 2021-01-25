BioGenerator says it backed 22 St. Louis startups in 2020

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BioGenerator, the investment arm of BioSTL, said Monday that it invested $3.5 million last year in 22 health-care and agriculture startups.

Nine of the companies were first-time investments and eight are led by BioGenerator-funded entrepreneurs-in-residence. All are in the St. Louis area.

Charlie Bolten, senior vice president, said 2020 was the 18-year-old institution's biggest year for investments. Some of last year's funds came from the September sale of Canopy Life Sciences, in which BioGenerator was an early investor.