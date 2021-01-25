BioGenerator says it backed 22 St. Louis startups in 2020

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
BioGenerator, the investment arm of BioSTL, said Monday that it invested $3.5 million last year in 22 health-care and agriculture startups.
Nine of the companies were first-time investments and eight are led by BioGenerator-funded entrepreneurs-in-residence. All are in the St. Louis area.
-
Nicklaus: Biden spending plan is insurance against economic disaster
-
Nicklaus: After the Trump bans, social media faces a politically fraught future
-
BellRing CEO's pay falls as company misses earnings target
-
Nicklaus: Wall Street's blank-check surge should raise caution flag for investors
-
Texas firm buys St. Louis' Second Street Media for $30 million
Charlie Bolten, senior vice president, said 2020 was the 18-year-old institution's biggest year for investments. Some of last year's funds came from the September sale of Canopy Life Sciences, in which BioGenerator was an early investor.
Last year's largest investments were in CuriMeta, a clinical data platform; Aegis Digital Health, which is building digital health products for marketing and other applications; Lymbus Oncology, a cancer-drug startup; and Echelon Med Tech, which is developing medical devices for the military as part of BioSTL's new Center for Defense Medicine.
At least six of the investments are in companies that were brought to St. Louis from elsewhere. Lymbus' technology, for example, originated in Hong Kong.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.