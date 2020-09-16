 Skip to main content
BioSTL gets $1.5 million to launch Center for Defense Medicine
BioSTL gets $1.5 million to launch Center for Defense Medicine

BioSTL building

Laboratory space, photographed Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the BioSTL building at 4340 Duncan Ave. in St. Louis' Central West End. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

BioSTL has received a $1.5 million federal grant to develop medical technologies relevant to the U.S. military.

The money, from the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration, will create a new entity called the Center for Defense Medicine. The center will assist startups focused on technologies that can, for example, help in treating wounded troops or securing the U.S. against chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear threats.

The center's assistance will include training and coaching as well as grants to help startups develop their technology.

“BioSTL has quietly grown its footprint in defense medicine with our staff expending considerable time and resources to understand the processes and medical demands of defense agencies,” BioSTL's Eric Gulve said in a statement. “Concentrating and expanding this effort ... will unlock new startup activity and economic opportunity for St. Louis.”

Gulve is president of BioGenerator, the investment arm of BioSTL. The industry group said it agreed to match the grant with its own funds.

BioSTL said it has identified several local startups working on technologies with defense applications. They include Gateway Biotechnology, which is developing treatments for noise-induced hearing loss, and KaloCyte, which is developing artificial blood for treating trauma patients.

BioSTL was one of 52 organizations awarded entrepreneurship grants on Wednesday. It has won five other Commerce Department grants since 2010, but the new one is the largest.

