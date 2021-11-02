BioSTL launches effort to improve rural health care

BioSTL announced Tuesday that it's launching a center that will bring health-care innovation to rural areas.

The Center for Rural Health Innovation will look worldwide for technologies like telehealth that can benefit rural medical providers. It grew out of the industry group's GlobalSTL initiative, which has already connected three overseas companies with providers in Missouri.

Babylon Health, a British company, has launched its mobile app in 10 southeast Missouri counties. The app allows patients to contact a primary care physician at any time of the day or night.

Uniper Care, based in Israel, has made its wellness platform available to the Veterans Administration in St. Louis to address social isolation in older people. And Sword Health, of Portugal, is serving rural Missouri communities with its virtual physical therapy platform.

"BioSTL sees innovation and convening rural buying power as key levers for bringing a new model of health and economic vitality to rural areas and for bridging the urban-rural divide," GlobalSTL leader Vijay Chauhan said in a statement.

The rural health center will be privately funded. BioSTL previously launched two other centers of excellence, the Center for Defense Medicine and the Center for National Pandemic Resiliency, with the help of federal grants.

