British company buys Swansea e-commerce software firm

OneSpace, a Swansea-based firm whose software helps companies manage their e-commerce catalogs, has been sold to London-based Ascential.

OneSpace, founded in 2011, has 96 employees. It originally helped companies manage their freelance or contract workers, but now describes itself as a "data-driven" agency that helps consumer-goods companies maximize their online sales.

Stephanie Leffler is founder and chief executive of OneSpace. She previously co-founded MonsterCommerce, an e-commerce software company that was sold to Network Solutions in 2005.

Ascential, an analytics and e-commerce optimization company, has annual revenue of $429 million. Its shares trade on the London Stock Exchange.

Ascential CEO Duncan Painter said in a statement that his company's global reach "offers a route to further accelerate OneSpace’s growth."

