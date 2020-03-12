Buckingham adds 2 prominent financial-planning thought leaders

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Clayton-based Buckingham Wealth Partners, a fast-growing financial planning firm, has added two of the industry's biggest names to its leadership team.

Michael Kitces, whose Nerd's Eye View blog attracts more than 250,000 monthly users, is joining Buckingham as head of planning strategy. Jeffrey Levine, who contributes to Nerd's Eye View and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, joins as director of advanced planning.

Kitces will continue to work out of Maryland, where he previously was affiliated with Pinnacle Advisory Group. Levine will be part of a new Buckingham office on New York's Long Island. His associate Patrick Kuster joins Buckingham as a wealth adviser.

"Our focus in this change was how do we work with a firm that has significant national scale and reach to implement the strategies we're writing about, and put them in practice to benefit clients," Kitces said.

"It speaks to the Buckingham culture that both of us had Buckingham at the top of our lists," Levine added.