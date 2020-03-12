Buckingham adds 2 prominent financial-planning thought leaders

Clayton-based Buckingham Wealth Partners, a fast-growing financial planning firm, has added two of the industry's biggest names to its leadership team.
Michael Kitces, whose Nerd's Eye View blog attracts more than 250,000 monthly users, is joining Buckingham as head of planning strategy. Jeffrey Levine, who contributes to Nerd's Eye View and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, joins as director of advanced planning.
Kitces will continue to work out of Maryland, where he previously was affiliated with Pinnacle Advisory Group. Levine will be part of a new Buckingham office on New York's Long Island. His associate Patrick Kuster joins Buckingham as a wealth adviser.
"Our focus in this change was how do we work with a firm that has significant national scale and reach to implement the strategies we're writing about, and put them in practice to benefit clients," Kitces said.
"It speaks to the Buckingham culture that both of us had Buckingham at the top of our lists," Levine added.
Adam Birenbaum, Buckingham's chief executive, called the move "a major talent addition that adds to our thought leadership. Michael and Jeffrey are arguably the two most in-demand speakers in our industry."
Buckingham, founded in 1994, was a single-office firm as recently as 2010. Its investment advice subsidiary, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, now has more than 40 U.S. locations and another unit, Buckingham Strategic Partners, handles wealth management for thousands of independent advisers.
The company has about 500 employees and manages or administers more than $50 billion in assets. Some of its growth has come through acquisitions, including the $235 million purchase of California-based Loring Ward in 2018.