Build-A-Bear CEO earns $2.6 million for 2019, takes pay cut in 2020

Build-A-Bear Workshop paid Chief Executive Sharon John $2.6 million last year, but she's taken a salary cut this year and will receive her bonus several months late.

John's 2019 compensation, disclosed Friday in a proxy statement, was a 23% increase over the previous year. Build-A-Bear posted a $261,000 profit for the fiscal year, which ended Feb. 1, after losing $17.9 million in 2018.

John's $847,518 bonus for 2019 was 119% of the target amount. It normally would have been paid in April, but the company is delaying bonuses until as late as December as it copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Build-A-Bear closed all of its stores and furloughed 90% of its employees.

Build-A-Bear also announced last month that its CEO and other top executives have taken 20% salary cuts. John's salary was $714,000 last year.