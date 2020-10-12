 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Build-A-Bear restores executives' salaries but reduces bonuses
0 comments

Build-A-Bear restores executives' salaries but reduces bonuses

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has restored the salary cut its top executives took this spring, but is reducing the bonus they can earn for 2020.

Chief Executive Sharon John and other top officers took a 20% salary cut when the coronavirus pandemic forced the St. Louis-based retailer to close its stores and furlough 90% of its workers. In a securities filing Friday, Build-A-Bear said executives were restored to full salary effective Sept. 27.

The change was made "in light of the Company’s improved cash flow and liquidity," the company said.

John's salary was $714,000 last year and her total compensation, including a bonus and stock award, was $2.6 million.

Build-A-Bear's board also approved a bonus plan for 2020, but with lower payouts than in recent years. If the company meets its profit goal and other objectives, John's bonus will be 30% of her salary, down from a 100% target in 2019.

Other top executives' target bonuses were also reduced to 30% of salary, down from 50%.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

Sharon Price John

Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John at Build-A-Bear's Overland headquarters on Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte, cfletes-boutte@post-dispatch.com
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports