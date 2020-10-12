Build-A-Bear restores executives' salaries but reduces bonuses

Build-A-Bear Workshop has restored the salary cut its top executives took this spring, but is reducing the bonus they can earn for 2020.
Chief Executive Sharon John and other top officers took a 20% salary cut when the coronavirus pandemic forced the St. Louis-based retailer to close its stores and furlough 90% of its workers. In a securities filing Friday, Build-A-Bear said executives were restored to full salary effective Sept. 27.
The change was made "in light of the Company’s improved cash flow and liquidity," the company said.
John's salary was $714,000 last year and her total compensation, including a bonus and stock award, was $2.6 million.
Build-A-Bear's board also approved a bonus plan for 2020, but with lower payouts than in recent years. If the company meets its profit goal and other objectives, John's bonus will be 30% of her salary, down from a 100% target in 2019.
Other top executives' target bonuses were also reduced to 30% of salary, down from 50%.
