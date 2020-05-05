Bullard calls for reopening the economy in second half of 2020

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The U.S. needs to get much of the economy reopened by the second half of this year or risk long-term damage, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Tuesday.

Bullard, speaking on a National Association of Business Economists videoconference, said that "we cannot maintain this situation for long. The economy does not have a pause button. I think we can have a 90-day policy or a little bit longer than that, but if it goes too long into the second half of the year new problems will develop."

He called for a "more risk-based and granular policy" that would include widespread testing for the virus that causes COVID-19. It's unrealistic, he said, to keep the economy on lockdown until a vaccine or treatment is developed.

"When you're in a crisis like this you're always waiting for other shoes to drop," Bullard said. "I don't want to be in this situation too long. You are taking the risk of a prolonged downturn, even a depression, and you are taking the risk of a financial crisis."

Bullard has been more optimistic than some economists about the economy's ability to recover from a pandemic-caused recession. He expressed hope that "by the fourth quarter we will have ended this crisis and put this behind us."

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member