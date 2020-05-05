You are the owner of this article.
Bullard calls for reopening the economy in second half of 2020
James Bullard, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank

James “Jim” Bullard the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis poses outside a conference room at the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis on Friday, March 23, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The U.S. needs to get much of the economy reopened by the second half of this year or risk long-term damage, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Tuesday.

Bullard, speaking on a National Association of Business Economists videoconference, said that "we cannot maintain this situation for long. The economy does not have a pause button. I think we can have a 90-day policy or a little bit longer than that, but if it goes too long into the second half of the year new problems will develop."

He called for a "more risk-based and granular policy" that would include widespread testing for the virus that causes COVID-19. It's unrealistic, he said, to keep the economy on lockdown until a vaccine or treatment is developed.

"When you're in a crisis like this you're always waiting for other shoes to drop," Bullard said. "I don't want to be in this situation too long. You are taking the risk of a prolonged downturn, even a depression, and you are taking the risk of a financial crisis."

Bullard has been more optimistic than some economists about the economy's ability to recover from a pandemic-caused recession. He expressed hope that "by the fourth quarter we will have ended this crisis and put this behind us."



