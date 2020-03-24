Bullard proposes repurposing unemployment program as 'pandemic insurance'

Keeping households and businesses afloat financially should be a priority during the coronavirus pandemic, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank says.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard published a blog post Monday that elaborates on suggestions he made in a weekend interview with Reuters. For households, he says, the best way to support incomes would be through an expansion of the unemployment insurance system.
Because a "planned, organized shutdown" is causing people to lose their jobs, Bullard suggests that the program should temporarily be renamed "pandemic insurance."
"Heavy use would mean that the government is making the proper transfers to those who have been disrupted by the health objectives of the country," Bullard writes. "To help accomplish this, benefit replacement rates could be increased substantially from the current average rate in the U.S. of about 45% to a value close to or equal to 100%."
In Missouri, unemployment benefits replace just 29% of income for the average worker, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Bullard estimates that, in an "optimal response to the pandemic," 30% of the U.S. workforce would need income support.
He recommends that the president and Congress declare a "national pandemic adjustment period" lasting until the end of June. Policymakers should be talking about income support and not about stimulus, he says, because the goal is to reduce economic activity temporarily to slow the virus' spread.
As a "rough initial estimate," he writes, meeting public health objectives will require cutting economic output in half for three months.
