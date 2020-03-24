Bullard proposes repurposing unemployment program as 'pandemic insurance'

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Keeping households and businesses afloat financially should be a priority during the coronavirus pandemic, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank says.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard published a blog post Monday that elaborates on suggestions he made in a weekend interview with Reuters. For households, he says, the best way to support incomes would be through an expansion of the unemployment insurance system.

Because a "planned, organized shutdown" is causing people to lose their jobs, Bullard suggests that the program should temporarily be renamed "pandemic insurance."

"Heavy use would mean that the government is making the proper transfers to those who have been disrupted by the health objectives of the country," Bullard writes. "To help accomplish this, benefit replacement rates could be increased substantially from the current average rate in the U.S. of about 45% to a value close to or equal to 100%."

In Missouri, unemployment benefits replace just 29% of income for the average worker, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.