Bullard rejects idea of negative rates in the U.S.

President Donald Trump repeated his call for negative interest rates on Tuesday, but St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard doesn't think they're a good idea.

"We've talked about negative rates on and off over the years," Bullard said Tuesday in a webinar sponsored by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. "It's not a good solution in the U.S."

He said negative rates would interfere with short-term funding markets that U.S. companies use for liquidity.

"I also think the track record is mixed in Europe and Japan as far as the success of negative rates," Bullard added. "It doesn't look like a panacea, that's for sure."

Trump, who called last year for the Federal Reserve to take rates below zero, repeated that message Tuesday on Twitter. "As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of negative rates, the USA should also accept the 'GIFT'," he tweeted.