Bunge CEO's pay falls 25% to $12.5 million

Bunge Chief Executive Gregory Heckman got an above-target bonus of $4.6 million last year, but his total pay fell 25% because of a smaller stock award.

The Chesterfield-based grain company paid its CEO $12.5 million in 2020, a proxy statement filed last week discloses.

Executive pay has been a sensitive subject for Bunge shareholders, who gave the company's say-on-pay resolution only 40% support last year. In response, the company corresponded with 25 large shareholders representing 55% of its shares, and adjusted some incentive-pay metrics in response to their comments. It also eliminated stock options beginning in 2021.

Heckman's bonus last year was 240% of his target amount as Bunge exceeded its profit and return-on-capital goals. He also received $1.2 million in salary, $3.9 million worth of stock and $2.7 million worth of options. A majority of the stock award depends on Bunge's financial performance between 2020 and 2022.