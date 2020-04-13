Bunge pays new CEO $16.7 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Chief Executive Greg Heckman, who moved Bunge's headquarters from New York to Chesterfield last summer, earned $16.7 million in his first year at theagricultural company.

Heckman was named acting CEO in January 2019 and took the job permanently three months later. Bunge disclosed details of his compensation in a proxy statement filed April 8.

The CEO's pay package included $1.1 million in salary, a $3 million incentive bonus and a $1 million signing bonus, plus $7.1 million in stock and $4.4 million worth of options. He also got a perquisite allowance of $6,513.

The incentive bonus was 168% of Heckman's target amount. Some of the stock award is contingent on Bunge's performance between 2019 and 2021. The company missed its targets for the previous three years, and says its former CEO got nothing for a performance stock award made in 2017.