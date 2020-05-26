Bunge shareholders vote 'no' on executives' pay

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Shareholders of Bunge have voted their disapproval of the company's pay practices, which included $16.7 million for Chief Executive Greg Heckman.

At Bunge's annual meeting last week, 57% of shares were voted against the "say-on-pay" resolution. Just 40% favored the company's compensation practices, while 3% abstained.

Bunge revealed the vote results Tuesday in a securities filing. It also showed a significant number of votes against director Vinita Bali, who was re-elected by a margin of 53% to 47%. Bali is CEO of Indian food company Britannia Industries.

The vote on pay is merely advisory, so the Chesterfield-based grain company isn't required to make any changes. Companies often respond to negative votes, though, by making their compensation plans more shareholder-friendly.

Last year, Bunge got 82% approval for its say-on-pay resolution. When the company hired Heckman in April 2019, it handed him a package that included $1.1 million in salary, $4 million in bonuses and $11.5 million worth of stock and options.