Bunge shareholders vote 'no' on executives' pay

Shareholders of Bunge have voted their disapproval of the company's pay practices, which included $16.7 million for Chief Executive Greg Heckman.
At Bunge's annual meeting last week, 57% of shares were voted against the "say-on-pay" resolution. Just 40% favored the company's compensation practices, while 3% abstained.
Bunge revealed the vote results Tuesday in a securities filing. It also showed a significant number of votes against director Vinita Bali, who was re-elected by a margin of 53% to 47%. Bali is CEO of Indian food company Britannia Industries.
The vote on pay is merely advisory, so the Chesterfield-based grain company isn't required to make any changes. Companies often respond to negative votes, though, by making their compensation plans more shareholder-friendly.
Last year, Bunge got 82% approval for its say-on-pay resolution. When the company hired Heckman in April 2019, it handed him a package that included $1.1 million in salary, $4 million in bonuses and $11.5 million worth of stock and options.
In a statement, board Chair Kathleen Hyle said Bunge offered "one-time pay elements" last year to "recruit highly-qualified executives, ensure the alignment of their interests with those of long-term shareholders, drive business goals and reward profitable growth and increased shareholder value."
Bunge will continue to solicit shareholder feedback on its compensation plans, Hyle added.
Most U.S. companies have been required to hold annual say-on-pay votes since 2011, but rejections are rare. According to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, just 3% of resolutions were defeated last year. The average company's pay practices received 90% approval.
Here's how Heckman's pay compares to that of other St. Louis CEOs:
