Bunge venture unit leads $8 million investment in CoverCress
Pennycress 'weed' crop with high potential

Kristine Menn, greenhouse co-ordinator for Arvegenix, pollenates the female part of a field pennycress flower on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, at the company's laboratory in the Danforth Plant Science Center. Pennycress is a winter-growing weed with seeds that produce a high-quality oil for potential use in industrial and renewable fuels. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

CoverCress, a Creve Coeur company that's developing pennycress as an oilseed crop, has raised $8 million from investors led by agribusiness giant Bunge.

Bunge, based in Chesterfield, made the investment through its Bunge Ventures unit. A subsidiary of Renewable Energy Group, a major biodiesel producer, also joined as a strategic investor.

CoverCress said the money would help it complete crop development and scale up for commercial planting of pennycress in the fall of 2022.

Pennycress, previously considered a weed, would be planted after corn harvest as a cover crop that would reduce soil erosion. "Unlike other cover crops, the CoverCress seed has the potential to deliver a cash profit margin for the farmer," Chief Operating Officer Mike DeCamp said in a statement.

Originally known as Arvegenix, CoverCress was founded in 2013, has raised $11.9 million previously from investors including Leaps by Bayer, Hermann Cos. and the St. Louis Arch Angels.

