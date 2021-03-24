Bunge venture unit leads $8 million investment in CoverCress

CoverCress, a Creve Coeur company that's developing pennycress as an oilseed crop, has raised $8 million from investors led by agribusiness giant Bunge.
Bunge, based in Chesterfield, made the investment through its Bunge Ventures unit. A subsidiary of Renewable Energy Group, a major biodiesel producer, also joined as a strategic investor.
CoverCress said the money would help it complete crop development and scale up for commercial planting of pennycress in the fall of 2022.
Pennycress, previously considered a weed, would be planted after corn harvest as a cover crop that would reduce soil erosion. "Unlike other cover crops, the CoverCress seed has the potential to deliver a cash profit margin for the farmer," Chief Operating Officer Mike DeCamp said in a statement.
Originally known as Arvegenix, CoverCress was founded in 2013, has raised $11.9 million previously from investors including Leaps by Bayer, Hermann Cos. and the St. Louis Arch Angels.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
