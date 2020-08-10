Cable company buys stake in Wisper Internet

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Phoenix-based cable company has bought a minority interest in Wisper Internet, a Mascoutah firm that provides wireless internet service in rural areas.

Wisper announced the investment by Phoenix-based Cable One on Monday but did not provide financial details. Nathan Stooke, the former professional swimmer who founded Wisper in his garage in 2003, had been the firm's sole owner.

Stooke said in a statement that his company "reached a point where it became imperative to bring in a partner."