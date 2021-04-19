Caleres adjusts bonus plan for pandemic, but CEO's pay falls by half

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Caleres lost $439 million last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it feared the lack of bonuses might leave executives unmotivated. When it was clear that their original bonus targets were unreachable, the compensation committee set a new short-term target based on earnings in the second half of the fiscal year.

The Clayton-based shoe company beat that goal and executives earned 20% of their original target bonuses, including a $360,000 payout for Chief Executive Diane Sullivan.

Caleres' proxy statement, filed Friday, explains that the bonus modification was done "in order to motivate and retain our valuable talent that would be critical to driving our recovery from the pandemic crisis."

Even with the bonus, Sullivan's total pay fell 57% last year to $2.9 million.

She and other executives took a 20% salary cut from April to August; Sullivan's salary totaled $1.08 million for the year. She also got $1.2 million worth of stock and a $216,379 increase in pension value.

Her perquisites included $25,000 worth of financial planning services and $49,594 of personal flights on company aircraft.