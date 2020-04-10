Caleres CEO gets no bonus for 2019, takes pay cut in 2020

Shoe company Caleres missed its profit targets last year, so Chief Executive Diane Sullivan got no annual bonus.
Her target bonus would have been $1.8 million, Caleres reports in a proxy statement filed this week. Sullivan's total compensation fell 18% last year to $6.8 million.
Separately, Caleres said in an April 2 statement that its senior executives, along with other workers, would take a "meaningful salary reduction" this year. Caleres has had to close its retail stores during the coronavirus pandemic, and in late March it laid off 368 employees at its Clayton headquarters.
Sullivan's salary last year was $1.2 million. She also got $4.2 million worth of stock, half of which is tied to Caleres' performance between 2019 and 2021, and benefited from a $1.36 million increase in pension value.
The stock may end up being worth far less than estimated. Caleres' share price has plunged 77% since it was granted in March 2019, and the missed earnings target in 2019 will hurt the performance portion. For the 2017-2019 period, executives got just 27% of their target amount of stock.
Sullivan's perquisites last year included $25,000 for financial and tax planning services and $40,880 for other items, including free products, matching charitable contributions and personal use of the company plane.
The median Caleres employee earned $23,767 last year, so Sullivan made 288 times as much as the typical worker. Caleres noted that a large number of its 11,379 employees are part-time, temporary or seasonal.
