Caleres CEO gets no bonus for 2019, takes pay cut in 2020

Shoe company Caleres missed its profit targets last year, so Chief Executive Diane Sullivan got no annual bonus.

Her target bonus would have been $1.8 million, Caleres reports in a proxy statement filed this week. Sullivan's total compensation fell 18% last year to $6.8 million.

Separately, Caleres said in an April 2 statement that its senior executives, along with other workers, would take a "meaningful salary reduction" this year. Caleres has had to close its retail stores during the coronavirus pandemic, and in late March it laid off 368 employees at its Clayton headquarters.

Sullivan's salary last year was $1.2 million. She also got $4.2 million worth of stock, half of which is tied to Caleres' performance between 2019 and 2021, and benefited from a $1.36 million increase in pension value.