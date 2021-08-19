 Skip to main content
Call-center software startup Balto raises $37.5 million
0 comments

Call-center software startup Balto raises $37.5 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Balto, based in downtown St. Louis, has raised $37.5 million to continue developing its coaching software for call centers.

The financing was led by Stripes, a New York venture capital firm, and joined by RingCentral Ventures of Belmont, California. Several previous investors, including Cultivation Capital of St. Louis, also joined the Series B capital round.

Balto's software uses artificial intelligence to analyze a call-center conversation in real time. By coaching the employee on what to say, it helps call centers avoid misunderstandings and improves the odds of closing a sale.

Marc Bernstein, Balto's chief executive, said in a LinkedIn posting that the firm plans to adapt its product for digital chats and to add support for multiple languages. 

Riadh Dridi, a Stripes partner who is joining the St. Louis company's board, said in a statement that "the addressable market for Balto is massive."

The latest financing comes just 10 months after Balto raised $10 million in venture capital. The company has more than doubled its staff since then and now has 110 employees.

Balto, founded in 2017, also won a $50,000 Arch Grant in 2018 and raised $4.2 million in two seed capital rounds.

Balto Software

Marc Bernstein (left) and Chris Kontes are co-founders of Balto Software, a startup that is developing software to assist sales representatives. (photo supplied by Balto)

 Balto
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Housing boom creates extreme seller's market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News