Call-center software startup Balto raises $37.5 million

Balto, based in downtown St. Louis, has raised $37.5 million to continue developing its coaching software for call centers.

The financing was led by Stripes, a New York venture capital firm, and joined by RingCentral Ventures of Belmont, California. Several previous investors, including Cultivation Capital of St. Louis, also joined the Series B capital round.

Balto's software uses artificial intelligence to analyze a call-center conversation in real time. By coaching the employee on what to say, it helps call centers avoid misunderstandings and improves the odds of closing a sale.

Marc Bernstein, Balto's chief executive, said in a LinkedIn posting that the firm plans to adapt its product for digital chats and to add support for multiple languages.

Riadh Dridi, a Stripes partner who is joining the St. Louis company's board, said in a statement that "the addressable market for Balto is massive."