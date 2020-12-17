Can people who build houses afford to buy them? They can in St. Louis

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There are many ways to define housing affordability, but the conservative American Enterprise Institute has come up with an intuitive one. It figures that the folks who build houses ought to be able to afford one.

AEI analysts Ed Pinto and Tobias Peter compared two sets of numbers for the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas: Prices paid by first-time home buyers and the average income of a carpenter. They figure that a starter house is out of reach for blue-collar workers if it costs more than three times what a carpenter earns.

St. Louis was one of 11 metro areas where 100% of entry-level houses were within that affordability range last year. The average carpenter's household income here was $96,000. (That's not all from carpentry wages; it includes a spouse's earnings and other sources of income.)