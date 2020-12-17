Can people who build houses afford to buy them? They can in St. Louis

There are many ways to define housing affordability, but the conservative American Enterprise Institute has come up with an intuitive one. It figures that the folks who build houses ought to be able to afford one.
AEI analysts Ed Pinto and Tobias Peter compared two sets of numbers for the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas: Prices paid by first-time home buyers and the average income of a carpenter. They figure that a starter house is out of reach for blue-collar workers if it costs more than three times what a carpenter earns.
St. Louis was one of 11 metro areas where 100% of entry-level houses were within that affordability range last year. The average carpenter's household income here was $96,000. (That's not all from carpentry wages; it includes a spouse's earnings and other sources of income.)
Tied with St. Louis for first place in affordability were Akron, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Dayton, Detroit, Kansas City, Rochester, Pittsburgh and Toledo. Not all Midwestern cities fared as well: The AEI judged that a carpenter could afford just 76% of starter houses in Omaha, for example, and 82.8% in Minneapolis.
San Diego was the least affordable city by this measure. Carpenters there earned an average of $83,000 and could afford only 6.1% of entry-level houses.
Pinto and Peter note that house prices are rising faster than wages in a majority of metro areas.
