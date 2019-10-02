Geneoscopy, a St. Louis company developing a test to screen for colorectal cancer, has raised $6.9 million from investors led by Cultivation Capital and NT Investments.
Cultivation is a St. Louis venture capital firm. NT is an angel-investing group of physicians and health-care executives. Also participating in the Series A investment round is Lightchain Capital, the family office of Scottrade founder Rodger Riney.
Geneoscopy's non-invasive cancer test relies on RNA isolated from a stool sample. Geneoscopy, based at the CET@CIC building in the Central West End, won a $50,000 Arch Grant in 2016.