Today only! Join for $3
BioGenerator

Andrew, 28, and Erica Barnell, 26, siblings and cofounders of Geneoscopy, have a meeting in the collaborative space at BioGenerator on 4320 Forest Park Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

Geneoscopy, a St. Louis company developing a test to screen for colorectal cancer, has raised $6.9 million from investors led by Cultivation Capital and NT Investments.

Cultivation is a St. Louis venture capital firm. NT is an angel-investing group of physicians and health-care executives. Also participating in the Series A investment round is Lightchain Capital, the family office of Scottrade founder Rodger Riney.

Geneoscopy's non-invasive cancer test relies on RNA isolated from a stool sample. Geneoscopy, based at the CET@CIC building in the Central West End, won a $50,000 Arch Grant in 2016.

Get updates every weekday morning about the latest news in the St. Louis business community.