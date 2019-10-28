Feeding the superheroes, witches and goblins at your door is going to be a bit more expensive this Halloween.
IHS Markit, a global economic forecasting firm, expects candy prices to be 3.9 percent higher this October, the fastest increase since 2011.
Prices rose just 1.6 percent last year after falling in 2016 and 2017.
Prices of sugar and cocoa, two main candy ingredients, have barely budged since last Halloween. David Deull, a principal economist at IHS Markit, says the culprits behind candy inflation this year are milk, which is used in milk chocolate, and labor costs.
Deull predicts that Americans will spend 3.6% more on candy this year — which means, given his inflation forecast, that we won't be buying quite so many bite-size treats. We really gorged on the stuff last year, though, when inflation was modest but spending surged 7.6%.
The average household will spend $21.30 on Halloween candy this year.
"Consumers still have a few tricks up their sleeve, including bountiful job prospects and consumer confidence that won’t die — allowing them to treat themselves a little more in turn," Deull writes.