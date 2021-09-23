Capital Innovators returns to in-person accelerator with 6 investments

Capital Innovators, an accelerator fund based in St. Louis, announced six new investments Thursday that highlight its global reach.
Three of the six companies are based outside the United States. Capital Innovators will invest $50,000 in each firm and puts the founders through a 12-week program of mentoring and business development.
The last two such programs have been online-only, but Capital Innovators said this fall's accelerator would be a hybrid, with founders coming to St. Louis for some in-person sessions.
The six companies have developed technologies ranging from computer graphics to plant-based butter. They are:
- Libere of Guadalajara, Mexico, a logistics platform for food service companies.
- Repod of San Diego, a social podcasting app that lets content creators engage with their listeners.
- TalentSensus of Belfast, Northern Ireland, a maker of talent management software that tries to remove unconscious bias from personnel decisions.
- Tourlami, a New York company that has developed a plant-based butter.
- Verb, a New York firm that uses artificial intelligence and automated messaging to help gyms and fitness brands communicate with their customers.
- Visore Lab, a Paris-based creative agency that develops special-effects and 3D content.
Capital Innovators, which just marked the 10th anniversary of its first investments, has invested more than $19 million in 170 firms that have created 2,649 jobs and raised $411 million of additional capital. It's often ranked among the nation's top-performing accelerator programs.