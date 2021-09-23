Capital Innovators returns to in-person accelerator with 6 investments

Capital Innovators, an accelerator fund based in St. Louis, announced six new investments Thursday that highlight its global reach.

Three of the six companies are based outside the United States. Capital Innovators will invest $50,000 in each firm and puts the founders through a 12-week program of mentoring and business development.

The last two such programs have been online-only, but Capital Innovators said this fall's accelerator would be a hybrid, with founders coming to St. Louis for some in-person sessions.

The six companies have developed technologies ranging from computer graphics to plant-based butter. They are: