Capital Innovators taps new fund to invest in 7 startups

Capital Innovators, a nine-year-old St. Louis accelerator program, has announced its first investments from a new fund.

The organization is still raising the $30 million fund, Chief Executive Judy Sindecuse said, but has closed on part of it. The fund will be used to invest up to $1 million in later-stage companies, in addition to $100,000 investments in companies selected for the accelerator.

Capital Innovators announced its spring accelerator class of seven companies, three of which are from St. Louis, on Thursday. The firms participate in a 12-week mentoring and business development program.

The class, the 21st since Capital Innovators was founded in 2011, consists of: