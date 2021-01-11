 Skip to main content
Cardiac device firm Intershunt raises $3.1 million
Cardiac device firm Intershunt raises $3.1 million

Intershunt, a medical device firm founded in St. Louis, has raised $3.1 million to continue research on its cardiac catheter system.

A securities filing says Intershunt raised $3.1 million of a planned $3.6 million financing round. A news release does not mention dollar amounts but says the financing was led by Solas BioVentures of Chattanooga, Tennessee, with participation by Arsenal Capital Management of St.  Louis.

Intershunt's catheter system, called an interatrial shunt, is designed for use in heart-failure patients. The securities filing lists a Plymouth, Minnesota, address, but the company's co-founders, Chief Executive Harlee Sorkin and Chief Medical Officer Gil Vardi, are based in St. Louis.

Sorkin said in a statement that the investment "enables us to advance our design and obtain key pre-clinical and human data."

