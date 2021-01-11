Cardiac device firm Intershunt raises $3.1 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Intershunt, a medical device firm founded in St. Louis, has raised $3.1 million to continue research on its cardiac catheter system.

A securities filing says Intershunt raised $3.1 million of a planned $3.6 million financing round. A news release does not mention dollar amounts but says the financing was led by Solas BioVentures of Chattanooga, Tennessee, with participation by Arsenal Capital Management of St. Louis.

Intershunt's catheter system, called an interatrial shunt, is designed for use in heart-failure patients. The securities filing lists a Plymouth, Minnesota, address, but the company's co-founders, Chief Executive Harlee Sorkin and Chief Medical Officer Gil Vardi, are based in St. Louis.

Sorkin said in a statement that the investment "enables us to advance our design and obtain key pre-clinical and human data."

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.