Cass CEO's pay rises slightly despite smaller bonus

Cass Information Systems trimmed executive bonuses last year in line with lower profits, but Chief Executive Eric Brunngraber's total compensation rose 1%.
A 7% salary increase and a bigger stock award brought Brunngraber's total pay to $3.41 million, Cass disclosed in a proxy statement filed last week, up from $3.38 million in 2019.
The CEO's bonus was one-third smaller at $206,200. His salary was $694,406 and his stock award was $899,973, of which 60% depends on Cass' performance over three years. A similar performance award from 2017 paid out at 117% of the target value and one from 2018 paid out at 94%.
Brunngraber's pay also included a $1.6 million increase in pension value and unspecified amounts for a car allowance and country club membership.
Cass calculates that its 1,063 employees earned a median of $54,440, so Brunngraber made 63 times as much as the median worker.
Cass noted that it didn't adjust bonus targets after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The company also said its board increased executives' salaries for 2021, including a 6% raise for Brunngraber, but hasn't determined the timing of the raises while it assesses the effects of the pandemic.
Cass is a payment services company based in west St. Louis County. Its earnings per share declined 16% last year and its share price fell 33%.