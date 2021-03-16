Cass CEO's pay rises slightly despite smaller bonus

CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cass Information Systems trimmed executive bonuses last year in line with lower profits, but Chief Executive Eric Brunngraber's total compensation rose 1%.

A 7% salary increase and a bigger stock award brought Brunngraber's total pay to $3.41 million, Cass disclosed in a proxy statement filed last week, up from $3.38 million in 2019.

The CEO's bonus was one-third smaller at $206,200. His salary was $694,406 and his stock award was $899,973, of which 60% depends on Cass' performance over three years. A similar performance award from 2017 paid out at 117% of the target value and one from 2018 paid out at 94%.

Brunngraber's pay also included a $1.6 million increase in pension value and unspecified amounts for a car allowance and country club membership.

Cass calculates that its 1,063 employees earned a median of $54,440, so Brunngraber made 63 times as much as the median worker.