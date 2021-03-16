 Skip to main content
Cass CEO's pay rises slightly despite smaller bonus
CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

Cass Information Systems trimmed executive bonuses last year in line with lower profits, but Chief Executive Eric Brunngraber's total compensation rose 1%.

A 7% salary increase and a bigger stock award brought Brunngraber's total pay to $3.41 million, Cass disclosed in a proxy statement filed last week, up from $3.38 million in 2019.

The CEO's bonus was one-third smaller at $206,200. His salary was $694,406 and his stock award was $899,973, of which 60% depends on Cass' performance over three years. A similar performance award from 2017 paid out at 117% of the target value and one from 2018 paid out at 94%.

Brunngraber's pay also included a $1.6 million increase in pension value and unspecified amounts for a car allowance and country club membership.

Cass calculates that its 1,063 employees earned a median of $54,440, so Brunngraber made 63 times as much as the median worker.

Cass noted that it didn't adjust bonus targets after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The company also said its board increased executives' salaries for 2021, including a 6% raise for Brunngraber, but hasn't determined the timing of the raises while it assesses the effects of the pandemic.

Cass is a payment services company based in west St. Louis County. Its earnings per share declined 16% last year and its share price fell 33%.

