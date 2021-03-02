Centene board limits bonuses, but Neidorff earns nearly $25 million

The long-term bonus was just 92% of the target amount because Centene ranked below average on a shareholder-return measure.

Neidorff's salary rose 20% last year to $1.8 million. He also received stock worth $14.9 million and options valued at $2.9 million.

Sixty percent of the stock is performance-based, and is contingent on Centene meeting three-year goals for revenue growth and profit margins. A similar stock award from 2018 paid out at 152% of the target amount because the company exceeded its three-year goals.

Neidorff also received perquisites including $101,819 worth of personal flights on company planes; $146,500 of life insurance; $76,218 of security services; plus unspecified amounts of tax preparation and financial adviser fees and entertainment event tickets.

Neidorff earned 362 times as much as the median Centene employee, down from 2019's pay ratio of 383 times. The company calculated median pay of $68,987 for its 71,027 employees.