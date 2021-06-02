Centene vaults to No. 24 on Fortune 500 list

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Centene's acquisition of rival WellCare Health Plans helped the Clayton-based company jump 18 places to No. 24 on this year's Fortune 500 list.

That makes Centene the highest-ranked St. Louis area company since Express Scripts was acquired by Cigna in 2018. Express Scripts ranked as high as No. 20 in 2014.

Centene first appeared in the Fortune 500, which ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue, in 2010. It ranked No. 486 then.

Centene also ranks No. 2, behind Microsoft, on Fortune's new list of companies with the best scores for diversity and inclusion. The magazine calls that list, compiled by data firm Refinitiv, the Measure Up ranking.