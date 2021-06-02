Centene vaults to No. 24 on Fortune 500 list

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Centene's acquisition of rival WellCare Health Plans helped the Clayton-based company jump 18 places to No. 24 on this year's Fortune 500 list.
That makes Centene the highest-ranked St. Louis area company since Express Scripts was acquired by Cigna in 2018. Express Scripts ranked as high as No. 20 in 2014.
Centene first appeared in the Fortune 500, which ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue, in 2010. It ranked No. 486 then.
Centene also ranks No. 2, behind Microsoft, on Fortune's new list of companies with the best scores for diversity and inclusion. The magazine calls that list, compiled by data firm Refinitiv, the Measure Up ranking.
-
The St. Louis area has eight companies on this year's Fortune 500, the same number as last year. The number of St. Louis companies on the list has ranged between seven and 12 over the last three and a half decades.
Here are the St. Louis companies on this year's list, with 2020 rankings in parentheses:
- 24. Centene (42)
- 181. Emerson (176)
- 207. Reinsurance Group of America (225)
- 295. Edward Jones (336)
- 399. Graybar Electric (415)
- 469. Ameren (488)
- 472. Olin (481)
- 474. Post Holdings (499)
Walmart remains the largest U.S. company, followed by Amazon, Apple, CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group.
A total of 14 St. Louis companies are ranked in Fortune's top 1,000. The lower half of the list includes Stifel Financial, Peabody Energy, Energizer Holdings, Caleres, Belden and Spire.
