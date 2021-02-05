 Skip to main content
Chesterfield ag company says New York investor will help it grow
Randy Barker of IN10T

Randy Barker is chief executive of agricultural technology company IN10T.

 Photo courtesy of IN10T

Agriculture technology company IN10T has announced an second round of investment by Ospraie Ag Science, a New York investment firm.

Chesterfield-based IN10T, pronounced "intent," declined to disclose the size of the investment, but said the money would help expand its INvision technology platform.

Ospraie made an initial investment in IN10T in 2019. Both Randy Barker, IN10T's chief executive, and Carl Casale, an Ospraie senior partner, are former Monsanto executives.

IN10T, founded in 2016, provides a data platform that connects agricultural research companies with a network of 1,500 farmers willing to participate in field trials. Its research partners include New Leaf Symbiotics, which is based in Creve Coeur.

A spokeswoman said IN10T has about 30 employees.

