Chesterfield ag company says New York investor will help it grow

Agriculture technology company IN10T has announced an second round of investment by Ospraie Ag Science, a New York investment firm.

Chesterfield-based IN10T, pronounced "intent," declined to disclose the size of the investment, but said the money would help expand its INvision technology platform.

Ospraie made an initial investment in IN10T in 2019. Both Randy Barker, IN10T's chief executive, and Carl Casale, an Ospraie senior partner, are former Monsanto executives.

IN10T, founded in 2016, provides a data platform that connects agricultural research companies with a network of 1,500 farmers willing to participate in field trials. Its research partners include New Leaf Symbiotics, which is based in Creve Coeur.

A spokeswoman said IN10T has about 30 employees.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.