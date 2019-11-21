Clayton-based FinLocker has $10.4 million of additional capital behind its quest to automate the mortgage application process.
The company said last week in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had raised $10.4 million of a planned $13.9 million venture capital round. The filing says the money came from 27 investors, but it doesn't name them.
Past investors in FinLocker include St. Louis area firms Cultivation Capital, Holton Capital, Holekamp Ventures and SixThirty along with members of the St. Louis Arch Angels. The company raised $2.25 million in 2016 and a similar amount in 2018, according to Crunchbase.
FinLocker's platform allows loan applicants to securely share access to bank accounts and documents, allowing lenders to gather data quickly and speed loan approval.
FinLocker was founded by St. Louisans Peter Esparrago, Barry Sandweiss and Tim Stern. Esparrago is its chief executive.