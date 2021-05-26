Columbia University settles retirement-fee lawsuit for $13 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Columbia University is paying $13 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton over excessive retirement plan fees.

In addition to the monetary payment, the settlement calls for Columbia to take competitive bids for running its 403(b) retirement plan, to use the lowest-cost mutual fund shares and to prohibit its record-keeping firm from using plan participants' information to sell other financial products.

Jerry Schlichter, the law firm's managing partner, said the settlement came just before a scheduled trial. He said in a statement that the changes "will enable Columbia employees and retirees to build their retirement assets for many years to come."