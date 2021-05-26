Columbia University settles retirement-fee lawsuit for $13 million

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Columbia University is paying $13 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton over excessive retirement plan fees.
In addition to the monetary payment, the settlement calls for Columbia to take competitive bids for running its 403(b) retirement plan, to use the lowest-cost mutual fund shares and to prohibit its record-keeping firm from using plan participants' information to sell other financial products.
Jerry Schlichter, the law firm's managing partner, said the settlement came just before a scheduled trial. He said in a statement that the changes "will enable Columbia employees and retirees to build their retirement assets for many years to come."
Schlichter has sued dozens of companies and universities over excessive fees in their 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans, and has achieved settlements totaling more than $500 million. The law firm fought one case, involving California utility Edison International, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where it won a 9-0 decision.
Beginning in 2016, Schlichter's firm was the first to target universities' 403(b) plans. Other institutions that have settled the suits include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Duke University and the University of Pennsylvania.
Investment experts say the lawsuits have helped bring down 401(k) and 403(b) fees across the industry.
