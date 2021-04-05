Commerce CEO's pay is flat after below-target bonus

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Commerce Bancshares Chief Executive John Kemper earned $3.66 million last year, down slightly from $3.69 million the previous year, after receiving a below-target bonus.

Kemper's bonus of $664,144 was 70% of his target amount and was based on profit, revenue and return on equity, Commerce disclosed in a proxy statement filed March 12.

His compensation as CEO also included $945,085 in salary, $1.9 million worth of stock and $1,044 in perquisites, including club dues and long-term care insurance.

Kemper earned 57 times as much as the median Commerce employee, whose pay the company calculated at $64,500. Commerce, a bank with headquarters in Kansas City and Clayton, has 4,592 employees.

Commerce's earnings per share fell 15% last year but its share price rose 4%.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

