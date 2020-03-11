Commerce's Kemper earns $3.7 million in first full year as CEO

John Kemper, chief executive of Commerce Bancshares since August 2018, earned $3.7 million in his first full year in the top job.
Commerce disclosed executives' pay details for 2019 in a proxy statement filed last week. Kemper's compensation included $919,632 in salary, a $749,100 bonus, stock worth $1.5 million and options valued at $399,979.
The bonus was paid at 81% of target value as Commerce fell short of earnings and revenue goals.
Kemper earned 63 times as much as the median Commerce employee. The company calculated median pay of $58,414 for its 4,755 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.
John Kemper succeeded his father, David Kemper, as CEO in 2018. David Kemper earned $2.15 million last year as the banking company's chairman.
Commerce's earnings per share grew 2% last year and its share price rose 21%.