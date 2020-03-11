Commerce's Kemper earns $3.7 million in first full year as CEO

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

John Kemper, chief executive of Commerce Bancshares since August 2018, earned $3.7 million in his first full year in the top job.

Commerce disclosed executives' pay details for 2019 in a proxy statement filed last week. Kemper's compensation included $919,632 in salary, a $749,100 bonus, stock worth $1.5 million and options valued at $399,979.

The bonus was paid at 81% of target value as Commerce fell short of earnings and revenue goals.

Kemper earned 63 times as much as the median Commerce employee. The company calculated median pay of $58,414 for its 4,755 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

John Kemper succeeded his father, David Kemper, as CEO in 2018. David Kemper earned $2.15 million last year as the banking company's chairman.

Commerce's earnings per share grew 2% last year and its share price rose 21%.