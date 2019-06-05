Clever Real Estate, a two-year-old University City startup that promotes home-sale commissions as low as $3,000, has raised $3.5 million in venture capital and plans to add employees.
Clever's series A funding round was led by a $2 million investment from Cultivation Capital of St. Louis.
Clever uses online marketing tools to generate leads for agents who agree to charge just $3,000 per transaction, or 1 percent for houses worth more than $350,000.
That's a big discount from standard commissions of 5 or 6 percent; Clever claims it has saved homeowners more than $10 million since it launched in 2017.
More than 5,000 agents, many of whom work for large firms such as Keller Williams or Coldwell Banker, have signed up for the service.
Clever has 30 employees at its headquarters in the Delmar Loop. Chief Executive Ben Mizes said he expects to grow the staff to 50 people within a year.
Most of Clever's funding comes from St. Louis area investors. It participated in the Capital Innovators accelerator program in 2017, won a $50,000 Arch Grant last year and raised $1 million in an earlier funding round led by Cultivation Capital.