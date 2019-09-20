ST. LOUIS — Strong hiring in manufacturing and construction helped the St. Louis area add 3,900 jobs in August, the best performance for that month since 2005.
New seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a summer surge in hiring. July’s job gain was revised upward to 4,400 from an early estimate of 4,200, and June saw a gain of 3,600 jobs.
Metro area employers have added 28,600 jobs since August 2018, the best 12-month figure since 1994. That’s a 2.1 percent increase, compared with national job growth of 1.4 percent.
St. Louis area construction and mining firms have added 7,100 jobs in the past 12 months, while manufacturers have added 4,300. The leisure and hospitality sector grew by 2,900 jobs, while governments added 2,300 employees.
Retailing, meanwhile, shrank by 1,100 jobs. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.
Both the construction and manufacturing sectors have yet to regain all the jobs they lost during the recession of 2008 and 2009. Metro area construction employment is 9,400 jobs below its August 2007 level. Manufacturing employment has shrunk by 13,100 in a 12-year comparison, but it’s up 13,600 since hitting bottom in 2010.
The BLS also reported Friday that Missouri has added 38,200 jobs statewide in the last 12 months, a growth rate of 1.3 percent. Illinois employment has grown by 65,500, or 1.1 percent.
Missouri’s unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent in August from 3.3 percent in July, while Illinois’ jobless rate fell to 4.0 percent from 4.2 percent. Metro St. Louis unemployment was 3.4 percent in July; that number will be updated Oct. 2.