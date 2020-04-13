CoverCress raises $5 million to continue developing new crop

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Creve Coeur ag startup CoverCress has raised $5 million and says it plans to commercialize its new oilseed crop next year.

The investment round was led by Fulcrum Global Capital of Shawnee, Kansas, and Hermann Cos. of Clayton. Other investors included Prelude Ventures, Leaps by Bayer, the St. Louis Arch Angels, Prolog Ventures and some CoverCress founders and employees.

Many of the same investors put $2 million into CoverCress in 2018, following investments of $2.4 million in 2017 and $2.5 million in 2015.