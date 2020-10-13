COVID-19 brought boost in orders for St. Louis manufacturer of ventilators

Allied Healthcare Products, the small St. Louis company whose shares caught the attention of speculators hoping to profit from the coronavirus pandemic, has finally disclosed some details about how COVID-19 is affecting its business.
In an annual report filed Sept. 28, Allied says demand for its ventilators and other respiratory products "has reached previously unseen levels." Sales of its emergency medical products, including the ventilators, rose 26.6% in the fiscal year that ended June 30, and Allied says most of the increase happened in the final three months.
Orders for all of the company's products jumped 29.5% for the year, although total sales rose just 1.6% to $31.9 million. Allied said it had to ramp up capacity, add employees and deal with parts shortages, so it didn't ship all the orders by the end of the fourth quarter.
Allied still posted a loss of $3.0 million for fiscal 2020, up from a $2.1 million loss the year before.
Allied noted that the pandemic could have negative effects on its business too. It makes medical-gas systems installed when hospitals are built, expanded or renovated, and hospitals may delay such projects because of financial pressures.
Shares of Allied, one of St. Louis' smallest and quietest public companies, have been on a rollercoaster ride this year. They traded at under $2 until late January, when reports about the novel coronavirus in China caused speculators to look for companies that made ventilators, masks and other in-demand products. The shares tripled in three days and soared to $24 on Feb. 24 before beginning to fall. Allied shares closed Tuesday at $5.32.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.