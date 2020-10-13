COVID-19 brought boost in orders for St. Louis manufacturer of ventilators

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Allied Healthcare Products, the small St. Louis company whose shares caught the attention of speculators hoping to profit from the coronavirus pandemic, has finally disclosed some details about how COVID-19 is affecting its business.

In an annual report filed Sept. 28, Allied says demand for its ventilators and other respiratory products "has reached previously unseen levels." Sales of its emergency medical products, including the ventilators, rose 26.6% in the fiscal year that ended June 30, and Allied says most of the increase happened in the final three months.

Orders for all of the company's products jumped 29.5% for the year, although total sales rose just 1.6% to $31.9 million. Allied said it had to ramp up capacity, add employees and deal with parts shortages, so it didn't ship all the orders by the end of the fourth quarter.

Allied still posted a loss of $3.0 million for fiscal 2020, up from a $2.1 million loss the year before.