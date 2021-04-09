COVID-19 hits RGA executives' bonuses and stock awards

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt Reinsurance Group of America's earnings last year, causing executives to miss bonus targets and making three years' worth of stock awards worthless.
The company made up for some of the damage, though, by beefing up the bonus pool and making a special round of stock awards this year.
For Chief Executive Anna Manning, reported pay actually rose 11% last year to $9.04 million, but nearly half of that was a $4.3 million performance-based stock award. According to a proxy statement filed Friday, RGA "estimates with a high degree of confidence" that the award will be worth zero.
Manning is to collect the stock only if RGA meets financial targets for the years 2020-2022. A similar award from 2018 expired worthless, and the company says the same result is likely for its 2019 and 2020 awards.
RGA, a life reinsurance company, counted $720 million in claims last year from higher mortality related to COVID-19, causing its profit to fall 52%.
Because of the higher claims, the company's bonus plan would have paid just 22.6% of the target amount. The company added money to take that above 100% for many employees and to 76% for Manning, giving her a $1.39 million bonus.
RGA said its compensation committee boosted bonuses because the original result "did not properly represent the performance of employees in mitigating the impact on the company of the pandemic and positioning the company for post-pandemic success."
In addition, the company made special one-time stock awards to executives in March 2021. Manning got $7 million worth of stock, half of which is performance-based. RGA said the special awards were made to address "significant challenges in the engagement and retention of key talent."
Manning's 2020 salary was flat at $1.03 million. Her pay also included $1.4 million worth of stock appreciation rights and a $617,725 increase in pension value.
The CEO earned 77 times as much as the median RGA employee. The company's 3,632 workers earned a median $117,324.