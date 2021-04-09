COVID-19 hits RGA executives' bonuses and stock awards

Because of the higher claims, the company's bonus plan would have paid just 22.6% of the target amount. The company added money to take that above 100% for many employees and to 76% for Manning, giving her a $1.39 million bonus.

RGA said its compensation committee boosted bonuses because the original result "did not properly represent the performance of employees in mitigating the impact on the company of the pandemic and positioning the company for post-pandemic success."

In addition, the company made special one-time stock awards to executives in March 2021. Manning got $7 million worth of stock, half of which is performance-based. RGA said the special awards were made to address "significant challenges in the engagement and retention of key talent."

Manning's 2020 salary was flat at $1.03 million. Her pay also included $1.4 million worth of stock appreciation rights and a $617,725 increase in pension value.

The CEO earned 77 times as much as the median RGA employee. The company's 3,632 workers earned a median $117,324.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.