Cultivation leads $3 million investment in Atlas Digital

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Atlas Digital Group, a digital commerce company based in Maplewood, has raised $3 million of seed funding from a group that includes cable industry pioneer Jerry Kent.
Atlas' software helps cable providers convert their sales efforts from a phone-based process to a digital one.
Cultivation Capital, based in St. Louis, was the lead investor in the seed round. Other participants include Kent, a co-founder of Charter Communications who now invests through a firm called Cequel III, along with Tom McMillin, Gregg Graff and Vexus Fiber, a TV and internet provider based in Lubbock, Texas.
Atlas was founded in 2018 and is led by Chief Executive Mark Mihalevich.
