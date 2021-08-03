 Skip to main content
Cultivation leads $3 million investment in Atlas Digital

Atlas Digital Group, a digital commerce company based in Maplewood, has raised $3 million of seed funding from a group that includes cable industry pioneer Jerry Kent.

Atlas' software helps cable providers convert their sales efforts from a phone-based process to a digital one. 

Cultivation Capital, based in St. Louis, was the lead investor in the seed round. Other participants include Kent, a co-founder of Charter Communications who now invests through a firm called Cequel III, along with Tom McMillin, Gregg Graff and Vexus Fiber, a TV and internet provider based in Lubbock, Texas.

Atlas was founded in 2018 and is led by Chief Executive Mark Mihalevich.

