Danforth Center wins $1.5 million for location science project

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center has won a $1.5 million federal grant for an innovation initiative combining location science with agriculture.

The U.S. Commerce Department grant, along with $1.5 million in local matching funds, will support a new Center for AgTech and Applied Location Science and Technology, or CATALST.

The grant is one of 50 announced Thursday in the Commerce Department's "build to scale" program, which supports technology entrepreneurship.

The department's description says CATALST will "capitalize on the demand for new precision agriculture technologies by tapping into the St. Louis region’s expertise in ag tech and location science to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship and to advance ideas to commercialization." The money will fund personnel, including interns, and proof-of-concept research for startup companies.

Technologies supported by the new center will include remote imaging and sensing, smart devices and predictive analytics, according to the Commerce Department description.

"Intentionally pairing the emerging location science cluster with the region’s globally leading ag tech cluster provides a perfect combination to scale innovation-based entrepreneurship," the website adds.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.