David Nicklaus’ memorable columns from 2021: Big economic changes from the coronavirus pandemic

I spent much of 2021 explaining the big, and sometimes surprising, changes that the coronavirus caused in the economy.
One surprise was the rapid escalation of housing prices. The data nerds tell me that my February look at the housing market, which mentioned houses selling for far above the asking price, was my best-read column of the year. Read the column.
I also followed the controversy over enhanced federal unemployment benefits. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ended them early, saying they were keeping potential workers on the sidelines. When I looked at the data, it didn't support Parson's claim. Read the column.
I was eager to see how much the pandemic affected the paychecks of St. Louis CEOS. The answer: Not much. Read the column.
Having followed the St. Louis startup scene for a long time, I was often asked when St. Louis would get its first "unicorn," a startup company that grows to $1 billion in value. We got the answer when Nerdy, an online education firm, announced plans to go public. Read the column.
Speaking of unicorns, St. Louis got another one when ag-tech company Benson Hill went public. Its success was the fruit of a strategy that civic leader William Danforth laid out two decades ago. Read the column.
