David Nicklaus’ memorable columns from 2021: Big economic changes from the coronavirus pandemic

I spent much of 2021 explaining the big, and sometimes surprising, changes that the coronavirus caused in the economy.

One surprise was the rapid escalation of housing prices. The data nerds tell me that my February look at the housing market, which mentioned houses selling for far above the asking price, was my best-read column of the year. Read the column.

I also followed the controversy over enhanced federal unemployment benefits. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ended them early, saying they were keeping potential workers on the sidelines. When I looked at the data, it didn't support Parson's claim. Read the column.